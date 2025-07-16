Malaysia records 5,610 tonnes of shark landings in 2024

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 5,610.55 tonnes of sharks were recorded in Malaysian waters in 2024, according to the Department of Fisheries (DOF).

Sarawak reported the highest landings at 2,208.90 tonnes, followed by Perak (994.04 tonnes), Kelantan (783.99 tonnes), Sabah (545.77 tonnes), Pahang (471.35 tonnes), and Selangor (204.11 tonnes).

DOF director-general Datuk Adnan Hussain stressed the need for stronger monitoring and management of fishery resources to protect endangered marine species.

“Five shark species are now protected under the Fisheries (Control of Endangered Species of Fish) (Amendment) Regulations 2019,“ he said. “Capturing, possessing, selling, or exporting these species is prohibited and punishable by law.”

The protected species include the Great Hammerhead, Smooth Hammerhead, a Hammerhead variant, Oceanic Whitetip shark, and Whale shark.

Adnan highlighted their ecological importance as apex predators, warning that their decline could disrupt marine biodiversity and fishery resources.

He called on fishermen, industry players, NGOs, and the public to comply with regulations and support conservation efforts.

“The DOF is enhancing monitoring, enforcement, and awareness campaigns with enforcement agencies and fishing communities to ensure sustainable marine resources for future generations,“ he added. - Bernama