MACC apologises to Teoh Beng Hock family after 15 years

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has formally apologised to the family of Teoh Beng Hock, nearly 15 years after his death while under questioning at its Selangor office.

In a statement issued on the 16th anniversary of the incident, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki (pic) expressed regret over the tragedy, describing it as a dark chapter that had deeply affected not only Teoh’s family but also MACC staff and the nation.

He said MACC recognised the findings of multiple investigations into the case over the years.

It included the Royal Commission of Inquiry in 2011, the Court of Appeal’s ruling in 2014, and the most recent police investigation which was classified as “No Further Action” by the Attorney General’s Chambers.

“Although the latest investigation did not find sufficient evidence to prosecute any individual, MACC takes seriously the fact that Teoh Beng Hock was found dead on our premises,” said Azam in a statement.

Out of compassion, he offered a formal apology to the family and acknowledged the suffering they had endured.

Azam said that since the incident, MACC has undertaken institutional reforms to rebuild public trust and ensure the safety and welfare of those assisting with investigations.

“Among the improvements made are the establishment of video recording rooms for interviews, the relocation of witness interview rooms to the ground floor for better transparency, and the upgrade of CCTV systems with wider coverage and better technology.

“The agency has also installed iron security grilles in line with regulatory standards and introduced the use of body-worn cameras during investigations to safeguard the integrity of its officers.”

Additionally, MACC has adopted the PEACE interview model – a technique developed in the United Kingdom that focuses on safe, ethical, and effective interviewing practices.

Azam also acknowledged that the government had paid RM600,000 in compensation to Teoh’s family in 2015, along with RM60,000 in legal costs as part of a full and final settlement.

As a further gesture of concern, he said MACC is prepared to offer a personal contribution to Teoh’s family to support the welfare and education of his child.

He reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to strengthening transparency, accountability, and institutional reforms.

Teoh, a political aide to a Selangor state executive councillor, was found dead on July 16, 2009, after being questioned overnight by MACC officers.

His death sparked national outrage, protests, and years of scrutiny over the conduct and accountability of the commission.