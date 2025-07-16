Perak KPDN seizes 19,000 litres of diesel in Tanjong Malim raid

IPOH: The Perak branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized 19,000 litres of liquid, believed to be diesel, along with equipment valued at RM60,550 during a raid at a construction site in Changkat Asa Estate near Tanjong Malim.

The operation, conducted at around 1.30 pm, was carried out by KPDN enforcement officers following a tip-off from the public.

Datuk Kamalludin Ismail, the state director, confirmed that two skid tanks at the site contained the suspected diesel stored without written approval from the Supply Controller.

A 41-year-old man, who identified himself as the site manager, failed to produce necessary documents such as a licence, permit letter, or controlled goods storage permit when questioned by officers.

The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for unauthorised possession of controlled goods.

The public is encouraged to report fraudulent activities through WhatsApp (019-848 8000), the e-aduan@kpdn.gov.my portal, toll-free line 1-800-886-800, or the KPDN Ez ADI app. - Bernama