Free shuttle buses for Unity Week 2025 at Batu Kawan Stadium

GEORGE TOWN: Seven Rapid Penang shuttle buses will provide free transport to Batu Kawan Stadium for the national-level Unity Week 2025 celebration from July 17 to 20.

The service, a collaboration between the Ministry of National Unity and Prasarana Malaysia Berhad, aims to ease public access to the event.

Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Prasarana, will operate the shuttle service with two main routes.

On the island side, buses will depart from Sungai Nibong Festival Site, running from 9 am to 10.30 pm (July 17-19) and 9 am to 6.30 pm (July 20) at 60-minute intervals.

For the mainland route, pick-up points are at Hotel Blanket and Bank Rakyat Perda in Seberang Jaya, with the same operating hours except for a slightly extended schedule until 10.45 pm (July 17-19) and 6.45 pm (July 20).

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang praised Prasarana’s initiative, stating, “The ministry extends its utmost thanks to Prasarana Malaysia Berhad for the initiative in providing free shuttle bus service to the public.”

Rapid Bus acting CEO Ku Jamil Zakaria reaffirmed the company’s commitment to public convenience, ensuring smooth transport for attendees.

The four-day event will feature 35 activities, including cultural exhibitions like Rumah KAMI, Kadazan Dusun and Orang Asli Ethnic Village, and the Malaysia Tanah Airku showcase.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will officiate the opening ceremony on July 19 at 10.30 am. - Bernama