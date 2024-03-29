Selangor Sultan graces opening of Kota Kemuning Mosque

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, yesterday graced the official opening of the Kota Kemuning Mosque in Kota Kemuning here.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and the State Secretary Datuk Haris Kasim greeted His Highness, who was accompanied by Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, upon arrival at 6 pm.

Also present were the Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, State Youth, Sports, and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi, State Housing and Culture Committee chairman Borhan Aman Shah, Selangor Islamic Religious Council chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof and the Selangor Islamic Religious Department director, Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad.

During the ceremony, Sultan Sharafuddin also presented Aidilfitri contributions of RM500 each to 476 recipients comprising asnaf, the poor and converts from the Klang district, totalling RM238,000.

Sultan Sharafuddin then accepted business zakat contributions from Pintas Utama Sdn Bhd and Rafulin Holdings Sdn Bhd, amounting to RM3 million and RM1.88 million respectively.

His Highness also delivered the inauguration speech for the Kota Kemuning Mosque before signing the plaque to conclude the ceremony.

Built to accommodate the Kota Kemuning congregation, who previously performed their prayers at An-Naim Mosque, Jalan Kebun, construction works for the mosque began in 2017 on a five-acre land.

It was completed in November 2022 with a total cost of RM18 million and can accommodate up to 4,000 worshippers.

During the ceremony, His Highness also launched the Selangor-Gaza Development Fund.

In conjunction with Nuzul Al-Quran today, a special lecture was delivered by Dr Muhammad Ayman Al Akiti, a lecturer at the Department of Usuluddin and Comparative Religion at the International Islamic University Malaysia.

Sultan Sharafuddin also performed the Maghrib, Isyak, and Tarawih prayers with the people.