$!Travel More for Less at AirAsia MOVE

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 June 2025 - AirAsia MOVE (MOVE) and Shopee are teaming up to make travel even more rewarding during the 7.7 Mid Year Sale. From 1 to 7 July 2025, users can purchase exclusive MOVE e-vouchers on Shopee starting from as low as RM1. These e-vouchers can be redeemed on the MOVE app for flights, hotels, rides, duty-free shopping, and more.

Whether you’re planning a spontaneous weekend getaway or booking ahead for year-end holidays, this limited-time offer is your chance to enjoy Lagi Murah savings across every part of your travel journey.

Enjoy the freedom to redeem at your convenience. Our e-vouchers are valid for 3 months from the date of issue.

Once you’ve purchased your voucher on Shopee, simply apply the unique voucher code when checking out in the MOVE app - your one-stop travel companion and Asia’s Best Travel Booking App. Whether you’re booking flights from over 700 international airlines, making a reservation at one of a million hotels worldwide, or shopping for duty-free items, don’t miss out on these vouchers to unlock bigger adventures at Lagi Murah prices.

Ready to enjoy extra savings for your travels? Be sure to purchase your exclusive MOVE e-vouchers on Shopee during the 7.7 Mid Year Sale from 1 to 7 July 2025. Plus, enjoy 50% Off Daily Lagi Murah deals, Free Shipping No Minimum Spend, and Guaranteed Next-Day Delivery.

Download Shopee via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to shop now.

Don’t forget to download the AirAsia MOVE app via the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei AppGallery, and redeem your e-vouchers today.

Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.

Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.

Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and SeaMoney.

AirAsia MOVE

AirAsia MOVE, formerly known as airasia Superapp is the newest online travel agent (OTA) in town, providing a seamless and personalised experience for travellers at the best value in Asean and beyond. It envisions a comprehensive travel ecosystem, providing various travel offerings, such as flights and hotel bookings from over 700 airlines, including AirAsia, and over a million hotels world-wide, plus airport transfers, insurance, duty-free shopping and much more. The services are complemented by a community-led experience through features such as airasia chat and a strong loyalty program that rewards users across its expansive ecosystem. It has been voted by World Travel Awards as ‘Asia’s Leading Online Travel Agency’ for two consecutive years since its first nomination in 2023.