Selangor Sultan meets with Anwar at Seri Perdana

SHAH ALAM: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah spent some time meeting with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim over an afternoon tea at the Prime Minister’s official residence at the Seri Perdana Complex in Putrajaya, yesterday.

The Selangor Royal Office, in a post on Facebook, said the meeting was also held in the spirit of Aidilfitri.

“During the meeting, His Royal Highness and Datuk Seri Anwar also exchanged views on various current issues,” said the post, which was also accompanied by a photo of the meeting.

Anwar also shared about the meeting through a post on his social media.

In his post, Anwar also expressed gratitude to the Sultan for the visit to Seri Perdana, as well as His Royal Highness’ insightful guidance and advice on the people and the country.

“Thank you Your Royal Highness Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah for visiting Seri Perdana yesterday.

“...and also for the insightful guidance and advice on the people and the country,” he posted.