Selangor Sultan officiates Setia Alam Mosque

SHAH ALAM: Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today officiated the Setia Alam Mosque in Section U13 here.

His Highness arrived at 6.20 pm, accompanied by Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and were greeted by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Selangor State Secretary Datuk Haris Kasim.

Also present were state Islamic Affairs and Cultural Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah, Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof and Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad.

During the ceremony, the Selangor Ruler presented Hari Raya contributions of RM500 each to 468 asnaf, people in need and reverts from the Petaling district, totalling RM234,000.

Sultan Sharafuddin also received business zakat for the year 2023 from Tabung Haji totalling RM28.42 million, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (RM5.76 million), CIMB Islamic Bank (RM1.5 million), UMW Corporation Sdn Bhd (RM1.05 million), KDEB Waste Management Sdn Bhd (RM1.03 million) and KMF Network (RM1 million).

Completed on Feb 10, 2022, the Setia Alam Mosque can accommodate up to 3,000 worshippers and is built on 2.02 hectares of land.

The Selangor government funded the RM14 million cost, and an additional RM3.7 million was raised through endowment funds.