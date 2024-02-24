Selangor TEKUN MADANI Carnival in Sungai Buloh on March 1 - Ramanan

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP), through the National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (TEKUN), is organising a three-day TEKUN MADANI Carnival at Strand Mall, Kota Damansara beginning March 1.

Deputy Minister Datuk R. Ramanan said the Selangor state-level carnival will be held in collaboration with the Sungai Buloh parliamentary constituency People’s Service Centre.

He said the purpose of holding the carnival was to make it easier for the people in Selangor, especially residents of Sungai Buloh, to get information about TEKUN products, as well as initiatives and programmes organised by other agencies under the ministry.

“This carnival will bring the local community, especially the people of Sungai Buloh, closer to information, initiatives, assistance and funding provided by KUSKOP and its 10 agencies,“ he said in a statement today.

Ramanan, who is Sungai Buloh Member of Parliament, said it is also to create a business networking among participating entrepreneurs to create a strong, viable, honest and progressive TEKUN entrepreneur community.

“This carnival provides an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to exhibit and promote their products and services,“ he said.

In addition to more than 100 stalls for sales and exhibitions, various interesting programmes and activities would also be held during the three-day carnival.

This includes “Malam Kota Damansara Berselawat”, talks by successful entrepreneurs, the presentation of corporate social responsibility (CSR) Back to School contributions, cooking demonstrations, sports, performances by local artistes, demonstrations on the wearing of hijab and make-up, and lucky draws, he said.

In recognition of the successful entrepreneurs, Ramanan said there would be an Entrepreneurship Award presentation to the five best entrepreneurs at the Selangor and Sungai Buloh levels.

For the luck draws, he said attractive prizes, including two motorcycles, await the lucky visitors.

Meanwhile, Ramanan said various programmes involving agencies under his ministry had been arranged to be organised in the Sungai Buloh parliamentary constituency, including the MADANI Sales by the Malaysian Cooperative Commission (SKM), youth programmes and entrepreneurial talks.

“This is to promote local entrepreneurs and the economy of the local population. Hence, the local community should take advantage of all the programmes carried out by the ministry,” he said. - Bernama