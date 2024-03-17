Senior citizen caught in petrol, diesel smuggling attempt

KOTA BHARU: An elderly man was remanded for two days by the Tumpat Magistrate’s Court today on suspicion of attempting to smuggle petrol and diesel into Thailand via an illicit depot in the vicinity.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) state director, Azman Ismail, said that Wan Ashrul Afham Mohamad Azmi, 61, was remanded today to facilitate investigation under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

He was apprehended by the 9th Battalion of the General Operations Force during Op Taring Wawasan yesterday.

“Several drums containing petrol and diesel, totaling an estimated volume of 1,950 litres, were also confiscated,“ he said.

The suspect could face a fine of up to RM1 million or three years imprisonment or both for individuals and an RM2 million fine for corporations under the Act, upon conviction.

Azman issued a stern warning, emphasising that there would be no leniency in taking action against individuals involved in such illegal activities.