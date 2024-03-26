Your Title
Senior enforcement officer among three on remand over false claims over RM1 mln

BERNAMA
Pix for representational purpose only - BERNAMAPIX

ALOR SETAR: Three men, including a senior enforcement officer, are on remand for six days for allegedly submitting false claims of more than RM1 million for maintenance work on a vessel belonging to an enforcement agency in 2020.

The remand order against the three men, with the other two suspects being the head of a service centre and the owner of a company, was issued by Magistrate Siti Noor Hidayah Mohd Noor following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The three suspects, all in their 40s, were detained around 8 pm on Sunday (March 24) when they went to give their statements at the state MACC office.

The case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

