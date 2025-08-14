Police dismantle ‘Susu Borneo’ syndicate stealing baby milk in three states

MELAKA: Police have dismantled a theft syndicate known as ‘Susu Borneo’ with the arrest of four members, including a woman, for stealing infant formula and powdered coffee worth RM12,600.

The suspects were apprehended at a rented condominium in Kuala Lumpur in the early hours of Aug 10 following reports of thefts in Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, and Pahang.

Melaka Tengah Police chief ACP Christopher Patit confirmed the arrests involved a 50-year-old woman and three men aged between 23 and 33.

The syndicate’s thefts were reported at two mini markets in Taman Paya Emas and Bandar Baru Sungai Udang on Aug 2.

Christopher stated that intelligence led the Criminal Investigation Department (D4) team to track down the suspects, including a Filipino man and woman.

Police recovered stolen formula milk at the condominium and inside a car during the operation.

Seized items included 72 boxes and 15 packets of infant formula, 12 tins of health milk, and 22 packets of coffee drinks.

Authorities also confiscated a car, four mobile phones, clothing, hats, and tools believed to be used in the thefts.

The syndicate disguised themselves as customers, with the female suspect hiding stolen items in her clothes while male accomplices acted as lookouts.

Investigations revealed the Sabah-based syndicate had been active since 2011 and committed 12 thefts in the week before their arrest.

Three suspects had prior criminal records involving drug offences, theft, and causing injury.

All four suspects have been remanded until Aug 15 for further investigation under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft. - Bernama