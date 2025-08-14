KKDW aims to strengthen Agro TVET for competitive agro-entrepreneurs

NILAI: The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) aims to reinforce the Agro Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) @KKDW programme to cultivate competent and competitive agro-entrepreneurs.

Deputy Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang stated that this initiative would elevate Malaysia’s agricultural sector globally.

She highlighted the programme’s focus on smart agriculture aligned with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, farm mechanisation, and AI integration.

Rubiah also emphasised its role in developing agro-based halal industries and fostering global industry partnerships.

She spoke at the 21st Convocation Ceremony of Kolej Universiti Agrosains Malaysia (UCAM) in Nilai.

Rubiah added that UCAM is instrumental in realising Desa MADANI aspirations by empowering rural communities.

She noted UCAM’s success in producing graduates skilled in agriculture, livestock, rural development, and business.

The government envisions UCAM as a leading agricultural TVET institution in Southeast Asia.

A total of 467 graduates from various programmes received their scrolls at the convocation.

Muhammad Fathur Rahman Mohd Sani, a Bachelor of Agricultural Science graduate, was awarded the Minister of Rural and Regional Development Award for academic excellence. - Bernama