Kashmir flood kills 34 as monsoon rains trigger deadly disaster

SRINAGAR: Flash floods triggered by intense monsoon rains have killed at least 34 people in a remote Himalayan village in Indian-administered Kashmir.

District Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma confirmed the toll, stating 35 injured individuals were rescued from the disaster-hit Kishtwar district.

Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the situation as grim, attributing the devastation to a sudden cloudburst.

Local resident Sushil Kumar reported seeing at least 15 bodies brought to a nearby hospital as rescue efforts continued.

Rescuers face significant challenges reaching the area due to damaged roads and the village’s remote location over 200 km from Srinagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged full support for relief operations, stating every possible assistance would be provided.

This marks India’s second major flood tragedy in August after Uttarakhand’s Dharali town was buried in mud earlier this month, with over 70 feared dead.

Climate experts warn such disasters are becoming more frequent and severe due to climate change and unplanned development.

The UN’s World Meteorological Organization has previously linked extreme floods and droughts to disruptions in the global water cycle caused by climate change. - AFP