PETALING JAYA: Air Selangor has announced a water cut for three days at several areas in the Klang Valley starting next month.

According to Air Selangor on its Facebook post, the temporary water supply disruption is due to the upcoming “asset maintenance and replacement works” at Sungai Selangor Phase 1 (SSP1 WTP) scheduled to take place from June 5 until June 7.

The affected districts include Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Selangor dan Kuala Selangor regions starting from 9am until 7pm on June 5.

The areas affected are included in the post here.

Air Selangor further stated that the water supply is to be distributed in stages on June 6 from 3am onwards after the maintenance and replacement phase is completed together with the stabilisation of the main water supply distribution system.

“The percentage of water supply recovery in the affected areas is expected to reach approximately 20% at 3 on June 6, followed by 90% at 3am on June 7.

“The full recovery time is expected to be at 12pm on June 7,” Air Selangor stated.

The state water company added that the period of water supply disruption and subsequent recovery in the areas mentioned will depend on the location and water pressure at the distribution system.

Air Selangor has reminded consumers to be prudent with their water consumption and ensure an adequate supply of water during the scheduled water supply disruptions.