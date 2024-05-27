Seven vehicles damaged by fallen tree in Puchong

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven vehicles were wrecked after being crushed by a falling tree during heavy rain and thunderstorm in a parking lot in Taman Kinrara, Puchong today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the department received an emergency call on the incident at 4.24 pm.

According to him, nine firemen from the Puchong station with fire engines rushed to the location located about eight kilometres away.

“Upon arriving at the scene, firefghters found a tree has been uprooted but there were no casualties. Work to remove the tree is being carried out,” he said in a statement today.