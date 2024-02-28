JOHOR BAHRU: A 34-year-old Singaporean man who allegedly overstayed in Malaysia since 2011 has been detained by the Immigration Department.

Johor Immigration Department director Baharuddin Tahir said in a statement said the Singaporean national was arrested during an inspection at a premise in Jalan Wadihana, Johor Bahru, at 9.30am on Monday.

He said the man was detained together with a Bangladeshi for violating his social visit pass.

In a separate raid around Pasir Gudang, the Immigration Department arrested two Indonesian men and one Pakistani man for not possessing any valid permit or pas to be in Malaysia.

Baharuddin said all three men were arrested under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act for not having any valid passport or permit to be in Malaysia.

He said they also violated Section 15 (1)(c) of the Immigration Act for overstaying and Rule 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963 for violating the conditions of their travel documents.

