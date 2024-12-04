GEORGE TOWN: A tailor in Penang has been making a whooping six-figure income monthly by selling children’s clothes at affordable prices.
Mahani Udit told Sinar Harian that all of her creations are designed to look like expensive clothes but she sells them at cheap prices.
The 35-year-old single mother of three children shared that she understands the difficulties faced by parents in the B40 group as she knows what it was like to live in hardship.
“My children used to only wear clothes which were donated by kind folks. They only began wearing new clothes after I learned to sew clothes through YouTube.”
ALSO READ: Man rakes in RM10k a day selling drinks at Ramadan bazaar
From January till the start of Syawal, she has sold over 10,000 pairs of children’s clothes that she sewed herself with the help of several workers.
“I try to produce quality, beautiful designs, but affordable clothes. Alhamdulillah, the response has been very encouraging,” Mahani was quoted as saying.
She also sells her clothing by going live on Facebook. The prices of her clothes range RM20 to RM150 a pair, depending on the design.
“I don’t mind if I don’t make a very high profit, as long as children can feel good wearing nice clothes at affordable prices.
“I am grateful to be able to generate hundreds of thousands of ringgit in income from the sales of these affordable children’s Eid clothes,” she said.
READ MORE: 66-year-old’s papaya planting hobby now earns him RM20k