GEORGE TOWN: A tailor in Penang has been making a whooping six-figure income monthly by selling children’s clothes at affordable prices.

Mahani Udit told Sinar Harian that all of her creations are designed to look like expensive clothes but she sells them at cheap prices.

The 35-year-old single mother of three children shared that she understands the difficulties faced by parents in the B40 group as she knows what it was like to live in hardship.

“My children used to only wear clothes which were donated by kind folks. They only began wearing new clothes after I learned to sew clothes through YouTube.”

