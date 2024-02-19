Sister dies, brother riding pillion seriously hurt in bike-lorry collision

ALOR SETAR: A teenage girl died while her five-year-old brother was seriously injured after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a lorry along Jalan Gunung Keriang near here today.

Kota Setar police chief ACP Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said the 19-year-old teenager, who lives in Alor Janggus here, died at the scene while her younger brother with a bleeding head was taken to hospital.

“We received news on the accident involving a motorcycle and a lorry at about 2.10pm today.

“Investigations showed the two on the bike were travelling from the Alor Janggus traffic light to the Gunung Keriang traffic light while the lorry was driven by a 59-year-old man from the Jalan Minitar junction,” he said here.

He said the accident was believed to have occurred when the teenager’s bike was moving in a straight direction, and hit the rear left side of the lorry that passed by suddenly, which the victim had no time to avoid.

“The lorry driver who surrendered was detained for further investigation. The victim’s body was sent for post-mortem at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, where the victim’s younger brother is being treated.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (for reckless driving),” he said. - Bernama