PETALING JAYA: Six out of 43 dams in Peninsula Malaysia have hit warning levels, according to the National Water Services Commission (SPAN)’s website, as of March 17.

The six dams affected include the Timah Tasoh Dam in Perlis; Muda, BS Padang Saga and Malut Dams in Kedah; Air Itam Dam in Penang and the Sembrong Barat Dam in Johor.

The water level recorded at Timah Tasoh is presently at at 58.97 per cent.

Meanwhile, water levels at the Muda, BS Padang Saga, and Malut stood at 47 per cent, 58.54 per cent and 45.3 per cent respectively.

Air Itam’s water level stood at 37.30 percent while the Sembrong Barat recorded the lowest water level at 34.50 per cent.

In general, according to SPAN, water levels are classified as warning when it hits below 60 per cent and critical when it records 30 per cent and below.

