Six men including underage teen pleaded guilty to rioting

SUNGAI PETANI: Six men, including an underage teenager, pleaded guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today to rioting and causing injury to a man on Nov 27,

The accused - Muhammad Sharizal Ngazawan, 42, Mohd Nawawi Azmi, 35, Muhammad Sufyan Johan Panggi, 25, Mohamad Muhaimin Mahmud, 33, Zulkupli Mohamed, 33, and a 16-year-old teenager made the plea after the charges against them were read simultaneously before Magistrate Noor Fazlina Musa.

The court fixed Jan 7 for re-mention for facts of the case and sentencing.

All the accused were charged for gathering outside a hotel and injuring a man at 1 pm on Nov 27 under Section 147 of the Penal Code, which provides jail term up to two years, or fine, or both.

The court allowed bail of RM2,000 each on the five accused, and set bail at RM1,500 with one surety for the teenager.

Deputy Public Prosecutor S.Preeya prosecuted while lawyer Farah Adnin from the National Legal Aid Foundation represented all the accused.

The media reported that the police arrested six men for rioting without weapons in an incident in front of a hotel in Jalan Padang Temusu here on Nov 27.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Zaidy Che Hassan said the incident occurred because one of the men, 42, allegedly had an affair with the wife of another man, aged 33, who was also arrested. -Bernama