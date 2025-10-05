Sarawak committed to becoming net food exporter by 2030

SIBU: Sarawak is committed to transforming the agricultural sector towards a more modern and competitive direction in efforts to achieve the status of a net food exporter by 2030.

Its deputy minister of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development, Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said last year the state recorded a food trade deficit of RM6.44 billion, with import values reaching RM7.62 billion compared to exports of only RM1.18 billion.

“This clearly shows that Sarawak is highly dependent on imported food. Therefore, it is time for us to rise as the main food producers of the nation,“ he said while officiating the National Farmers’ Conference 2025 here today.

He was representing Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom at the event organised by the Sibu Vegetable Planters Association.

According to Dr Abdul Rahman, various challenges such as climate change, geopolitical tensions, and rising logistics costs are putting significant pressure on the global and regional food systems.

To address these challenges, he said the Sarawak government has outlined several key initiatives including the development of agro and aquaculture parks; the Sarawak Agrotechnology Park (SARTECH) and Precision Farming Park; the construction of Collection, Processing and Packaging Centres (CPPC) and agrofood terminals; improvements to irrigation and drainage infrastructure for commercial rice planting projects; the development of a local seed industry; and the implementation of stricter biosecurity controls.

He urged greater involvement of more young people and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the agricultural sector, especially with the use of modern technology such as the Internet of Things (IoT), mechanisation and automation.

“Agriculture is no longer a 3D job (dirty, dangerous and difficult). It is now a professional career with the potential to generate substantial income,“ he said while urging for strengthened strategic collaboration between the government and private sector to accelerate the process of agricultural transformation in Sarawak.

Earlier, he expressed his appreciation to the Sibu Vegetable Planters Association for organising the conference, which was the first of its kind held in Sarawak, successfully attracting over 700 participants from the rest of Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam.

“This conference serves as an important platform for experts and agricultural entrepreneurs to share knowledge and formulate strategies towards more sustainable and competitive agriculture,“ he added.