Doctor loses over RM50,000 in condominium break-in

KUALA TERENGGANU: A doctor lost more than RM50,000 after his condominium unit in Kuala Terengganu was broken into last Thursday.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the 43-year-old victim discovered the break-in at about 6.30am when he woke up and found several valuables missing.

Among the items stolen were an Omega and a Tag Heuer watch, keys to his Mercedes and Subaru XV cars, an iPad, and a wallet, all of which had been left on a table.

“The victim used a phone app to track his Mercedes and found the car parked at another apartment in the city,” he said in a statement today.

Acting on intelligence, police arrested a 27-year-old man at a workers’ quarters in Kampung Kuala Tengah, Marang at 3.15 am today.

During the raid, police also seized 21 other items, including branded handbags, access cards, helmets, watches, bank cards, and various keys.

Azli said the suspect worked at a chicken shop and also offered house-cleaning services at the condominium where the break-in occurred.

“The suspect has admitted to the crime. He has no prior criminal record and tested negative for drugs,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code for housebreaking.