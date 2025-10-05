BUKIT MERTAJAM: A paint manufacturing factory on Jalan Permatang Tinggi, Simpang Ampat, was destroyed in a fire earlier today, with clouds of black smoke visible from more than 10 kilometres away.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department director, Mohamad Shoki Hamzah, said the department dispatched the first engine from the Bandar Perda Fire and Rescue Station upon receiving a distress call at 1.27 pm.

“The 10,000-square-foot warehouse storing paint and solvents was already more than 70 percent engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to a neighbouring warehouse storing methanol and toluene,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

More than 100 firefighters from the Bukit Mertajam, Sungai Bakap, Batu Kawan and Jalan Perak stations, as well as nearby volunteer fire brigades, managed to contain the blaze from spreading to other warehouses by 2.50 pm.

Mohamad Shoki confirmed that no casualties were reported, and as of 4 pm, firefighting operations were still in progress.

Earlier, Penangites were alarmed by the sight of thick black smoke billowing over Bukit Mertajam, which was also visible from the island side. Images and videos of the incident quickly spread across social media.