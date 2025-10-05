SHAH ALAM: The charred remains of a man was found inside a four-wheel-drive when the vehicle that he was driving burst into flames after crashing into a tree at Persiaran Kuala Langat heading towards Persiaran Hulu Langat here at 4.45am this morning.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said investigations revealed that the four-wheel-drive (4WD) driven by the 49-year-old local man had lost control before hitting a tree on the left shoulder of the road which caused the vehicle to catch fire.

“The victim is believed to have been trapped inside the vehicle and did not manage to get out before the fire spread and burned the entire vehicle.

“The fire was then successfully extinguished by officers and personnel from the Shah Alam Fire and Rescue Station,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Iqbal said the victim’s body was then taken to the Shah Alam Hospital for post-mortem and the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He urged witnesses to contact the Investigating Officer Inspector Zaharizul Zamri of the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of the Shah Alam District Police Headquarters, at 019-3229097 to assist in the investigation.