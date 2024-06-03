Solution for media card issue to be announced soon: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said today that the issue concerning media accreditation cards issued by the Information Department (JaPen), including their validity period, is under review and a solution to address the matter will be announced soon.

He said JaPen is in the process of updating and streamlining the validity period of media cards for all organisations according to several standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Fahmi explained that this is due to the fact that some journalists’ media accreditation cards have different validity periods.

“This is still under consideration by JaPen and, God willing, we will make an announcement soon,” he told reporters after the launch of CelcomDigi’s Digital Healthcare Solution here.

In a statement yesterday, JaPen said it is currently streamlining the SOPs for media accreditation cards, including the validity period, taking into account the updated Malaysian Code of Ethics for Journalists.

According to Fahmi, media practitioners, however, can proceed with renewing expired accreditation cards as usual.

At the same time, he said that this adjustment was not meant to curb media freedom, adding that media cards do not serve as a licence for journalists to carry out their work.

Instead, Fahmi said they were issued to facilitate them in doing coverage, especially involving official programmes.

“The JaPen media accreditation card is specifically provided to facilitate access and coverage of official government events such as National Day celebrations, events in Parliament and the installation of the King.

“It does not restrict reporting. This is not like the Malaysian Medical Association, it is not an organisation of that nature,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Lembah Pantai MP said that JaPen had provided information on 215 stringers to the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso).

“We will make an announcement after we have examined all these matters, including Perkeso coverage,” he said.-Bernama