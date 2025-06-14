GEORGE TOWN: The Penang branch of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained a commercial fishing vessel that was anchored without permission in the country’s waters yesterday afternoon.

Its director, Maritime Captain Muhammad Suffi Mohd Ramli said the vessel was detained at 7 pm by a maritime patrol team about 10 nautical miles northwest of Muka Head after receiving information from the public at about 5 pm.

“An inspection found the vessel was carrying about 12 tonnes of tuna and operated by 13 foreign crew members comprising Indonesian and Chinese nationals.

“The crew possessed valid identification documents; however, further inspection revealed that the vessel did not have a permit to anchor from the director of the Malaysian Marine Department as required by law,“ he said in a statement today.

Following this, Muhammad Suffi said the vessel’s captain and chief engineer, aged 50 and 59 respectively, were taken to the MMEA Office for further investigation according to Section 491B(1) of the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952.

He also said the MMEA will continue to enhance surveillance and enforcement actions to ensure that the country’s waters remain safe, secure, and free from any activities that could jeopardise maritime safety and the economy.

He added that his team would not compromise with any party that violates the country’s maritime laws, especially involving suspicious activities in strategic waters such as Penang.