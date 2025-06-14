KUALA LUMPUR: The 50 per cent discount on flight tickets to 57 ASEAN destinations for local media practitioners is a major recognition of the important role played by journalists and helps foster regional understanding within the media fraternity.

Media representatives from the Putrajaya Media Club (KMP), Kuching Division Journalists Association (KDJA), Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA) and Mutiara Media Club described the initiative as the result of a strategic collaboration between AirAsia and the Ministry of Communications, reflecting support for the role of media practitioners in building an informed and competitive society.

KDJA president Ronnie Teo Teck Wei said the media in Sarawak, in particular, greatly appreciated AirAsia’s recognition of their dedication and commitment to supporting media practitioners who help tell Malaysia’s story.

“This initiative is in line with the broader goal of strengthening regional ties and promoting greater mobility in Southeast Asia by emphasising a shared vision of connectivity, cultural appreciation and media empowerment.

“On behalf of the Malaysian media community in general, and Sarawak in particular, my sincere thanks go to AirAsia and the Ministry of Communications for their unwavering support and generosity,” he told Bernama.

NSJA president Chai Chon Chin described the incentive as a meaningful gesture of appreciation for the efforts and sacrifices of media practitioners, particularly in large areas such as Sarawak, which face logistical and accessibility challenges, in line with Malaysia’s current role as ASEAN chair.

“This initiative opens up space for cross-border media cooperation and emphasises the importance of media freedom and regional awareness in the national development agenda,” he added.

KMP president Tuan Buqhairah Tuan Muhamad Adnan said the facility not only benefited media personnel but also provided them with an opportunity to take time off and travel after working hard to fulfil their duties.

“KMP greatly appreciates this initiative and hopes to see more such collaborations in the future. It is a form of recognition for the efforts and sacrifices of journalists who are always on the front lines delivering accurate information to the people,” said the Sinar Harian journalist.

Bernama TV journalist Nazahiyah Mohd Hadzir described the offer as a meaningful gesture that helped relieve the exhaustion faced by media practitioners who were constantly on standby to deliver news to the public.

“This discount means a lot. It allows media personnel the chance to visit and explore ASEAN countries,” she said, expressing her desire to travel to Vietnam.

Utusan Malaysia photographer Ahmad Faiz Alif Ahmad said the initiative was particularly meaningful for media personnel who rarely had the chance to take a break due to work commitments.

Echoing the same sentiment, Penang Mutiara Media Club president Mohd Iskandar Othman said the initiative also recognised the dedication of media practitioners in contributing to the country’s media ecosystem.

“This initiative also allows journalists to explore interesting destinations in the region, especially since Penang now offers direct flights to six ASEAN countries, namely Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia,” he said.

Earlier, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced a special initiative for local media practitioners holding the Department of Information (JaPen) media accreditation card during the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2025 celebration at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) here today.

Booking will remain open until Dec 31, 2025, while the travel period will run from April to September 2026. Further information, including the booking mechanism, will be announced by JaPen soon.

The booking window is open until Dec 31, 2025, for travel between April and September 2026. Further information, including the booking mechanism, will be released by JaPen soon.

Themed “Journalism in the New Era: Embracing AI, Safeguarding Ethics”, the event was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and attended by about 1,000 media practitioners from Malaysia and abroad.