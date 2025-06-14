Elderly couple found dead in Raub shophouse

KUANTAN: An elderly couple was found dead in their home in a shophouse in Kampung Sungai Ruan, Raub, earlier today.

Raub district police chief Superintendent Mohd Shahril Abd Rahman said the body of Wong Tong Seng, 75, was found lying in front of the kitchen sink and infested with maggots while the body of his wife, Loh Kam Ngo, 73, was found lying at the edge of the bed in one of the rooms.

“The initial inspection found no elements of crime and the house was in good condition,“ he said in a statement today.

He said further investigations and post-mortem results conducted at the Raub Hospital found that the cause of death for both victims was due to Acute Coronary Syndrome (heart attack).

He also said that the woman had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for the past 20 years, while her husband was reported to have received treatment for his heart at Klinik Kesihatan Ulu Gali, and the case was classified as sudden death.