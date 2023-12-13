Sources of fake message on withdrawing diesel subsidies identified

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has identified about 10 individuals who disseminated the false message that apparently diesel subsidy will be abolished for vehicles from January 1.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said information on all individuals identified will be handed over to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for investigation and further action.

“MCMC had identified eight to 10 propagators and we will hand over to police the information for further investigation. A police report on the matter had been lodged,” he said in a media conference here today.

Earlier several postings were uploaded via social media on the abolition of subsidy for diesel from January 1 2024.

Following this, the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) yesterday denied the allegation on social media that the subsidy for diesel will be removed from vehicle consumption from January 1 next year.

KPDN in a statement stressed that the claim is not true and in fact the ministry is implementing a pilot project to look at the effectiveness of fleet cards system and MySubsidi Diesel system involving six companies which received quota for skid tank, will expire on January 14, 2024.

According to the statement, the pilot project will not involve diesel consumption by individual vehicles.

Fahmi call on the people to cooperate by reporting any false messages and content displayed on social media at 016-2206262 to enable appropriate action to be taken.​ -Bernama