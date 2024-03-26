Spa owner fined RM30,000 for offering illegal medical clinic services

KUALA TERENGGANU: A spa owner was fined RM30,000 by the Sessions Court yesterday for providing unregistered private medical clinic services last year.

Nur Fatin Alia Zainudin, 22, who pleaded guilty after the charge was read before Judge Mohd Zul Zakiqudin Zulkifli, also faced three months in jail if she failed to pay the fine.

However, the accused paid the fine.

According to the charge, Nur Fatin Alia was found to have provided private medical clinic services without registration under Section 27 of the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 (Act 586) at a premises in Gong Badak near Kuala Nerus on Oct 30 last year.

She was charged under Section 4(1) of Act 586 and can be punished under Section 5(1) of the same act which provides for a fine of up to RM300,000 or imprisonment for up to six years, or both, if convicted.

Meanwhile, in the same court, three women, Murni Nur Akma Idrus, 25, Syarafina Syafirah Razilah, 27, and Siti Sarah Dian Ali, 42, each pleaded not guilty to similar charges at three different locations around Kuala Terengganu and Kuala Nerus in June, July and October 2022.

The court fixed bail for each of them at RM5,000 bail with one surety and set April 23 for mention of the case.