Special Aidilfitri aid for 17,704 Johor civil servants

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 17,704 civil servants in Johor, including those serving with the local authorities (PBT) and state statutory bodies, will receive a special financial aid of half a month’s salary or a minimum of RM1,500 before Aidilfitri.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the state government had also agreed to offset the Early Incentive Payment of the 2024 Public Service Remuneration System Study (SSPA) announced by the federal government to be implemented in all state departments, PBT and state statutory bodies.

“The Early Incentive Payment of RM2,000 will be paid to state civil service personnel, management and professional group as well as support group, Grade 56 and below while RM1,000 will be paid to the Jawatan Utama/Khas grade,” he said in a statement today.