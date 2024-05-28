Staying safe while using e-hailing services

PETALING JAYA: A lawyer who advocates women safety has called on those taking e-hailing rides to familiarise themselves with the SOS facility in the app.

Kokila Vaani Vadiveloo emphasised the importance of understanding how to activate the emergency features, which are designed to provide immediate assistance in critical situations.

“By knowing how the emergency system works, passengers can ensure they are better prepared to respond quickly if they find themselves in possible danger.

“The emergency feature is now available on ride-hailing apps and our mobile phones. However, knowing how to use it can make the difference between life and death, offer peace of mind, and become a crucial aspect of safe travel.”

Kokila encouraged women to review the specific SOS functions provided by their e-hailing service, such as real-time location sharing with trusted contacts and direct alerts to local law enforcement, to fully appreciate the safety tools at their disposal.

A 29-year-old business analyst, who requested to be known only as Maizatul, told theSun of an unpleasant experience when she was travelling on a 20-minute journey from her workplace to a client’s office.

“My e-hailing driver, who was in his 40s, began having a friendly conversation with me during the ride.

“However, just before dropping me off, the conversation became inappropriate, with sexual connotations. He even asked to be friends, which made me uncomfortable since he knew my workplace address.”

Maizatul, who was not a Maxim passenger, then activated the SOS emergency response, which alerted the e-hailing company, police and the driver.

“I don’t know why the driver was also alerted, but he acknowledged it and proceeded to drop me off 2km from my destination.”

Maizatul said the incident occurred soon after local e-hailing companies introduced “(mobile) number masking” and SOS emergency features, which is meant to enhance privacy by allowing anonymous calls between drivers and passengers.

Despite the implementation of various safety features in e-hailing apps, incidents such as the one Maizatul experienced remain common, highlighting ongoing concerns about passenger safety.

E-hailing company Maxim Malaysia director Mohd Hazwan Musley said passengers can use its app chat to communicate with its customer care personnel.

“The app also has an SOS button that is available for drivers and passengers to use in an emergency. It triggers alerts to nearby drivers and service specialists who can offer immediate assistance.

“The SOS button is typically available before and during the ride. Before booking a ride, passengers may find the SOS button in the app interface, often in a menu or section dedicated to safety features.”

Mohd Hazwan said even after a passenger has booked a ride, the SOS button will still be accessible on the screen, and the ride progress can be tracked or communication conducted with the driver.

He said Maxim has also introduced session initiation protocol (SIP) calling, which is a GPS and communication tracking system that transfers voice calls over a SIP trunk or channel to keep the mobile number confidential.

He added that while data regarding the number of individuals who activate the SOS button is kept confidential for data privacy purposes, the increased awareness about e-hailing safety has reduced incidents involving personal safety.

“Our features and constant updates enhance safety. The feedback system within the app allows users to report issues, which are promptly addressed by our customer support team.”

He also said regular safety audits and driver training sessions are conducted with the authorities to improve safety standards in the e-hailing industry.