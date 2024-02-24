Suggested revival of Civil Service Tribunal needs to be discussed first - Fahmi

BARCELONA: The suggested revival of the Civil Service Tribunal as a platform for civil servants to seek redress needs to be discussed with the Public Service Department (JPA) director-general and the Chief Secretary to the Government of Malaysia first.

MADANI Government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil said that this was because public service-related matters needed to be referred to both individuals for scrutiny.

“So we might have to study the matter further and need to hand it over to them,” he told Bernama and Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) when met here.

Communications Minister Fahmi, who is currently in Barcelona leading the Malaysian delegation to the Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024 that begins on Monday, was commenting on the suggestion mooted by the Malaysian Tourism Promotion Board (Tourism Malaysia) Workers’ Union a tourism workers’ union over the recent demotion of its director-general Datuk Dr Ammar Abd Ghapar to deputy director general. - Bernama