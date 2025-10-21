Four injured in Kapar multi-vehicle crash involving lorry

FOUR people were injured in a crash involving four vehicles near Pekan Kapar along Jalan Meru Tambahan, Kampung Bukit Cerakah this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Operations deputy director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the department received a distress call at 9.07am before a team from the Kapar Fire and Rescue station was dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at 9.16am, the operation commander reported that the incident involved a tipper lorry, a garbage truck and two Perodua Myvi cars.

“Initial checks found three injured men, all foreign nationals, and a 34-year-old local woman. All victims had been pulled out from their vehicles before the firefighters arrived and were handed over to Health Ministry personnel for further treatment,” he said in a statement, today.

The rescue operation was brought under control at about 9.45am, with the police from the Klang Utara headquarters have confirmed the incident and said investigations are ongoing.

A dashcam recording circulating online appeared to show a tipper lorry losing control before ramming into two Perodua Myvi cars and a garbage truck that were waiting at the traffic light junction.

The impact caused the garbage truck to be pushed sideways, with its front cabin section torn off upon collision. Debris and vehicle parts were seen scattered across the intersection following the crash.

The incident caused temporary traffic congestion in the area but the road has since been cleared.

Police said statements are still being taken from those involved to determine the cause of the crash.