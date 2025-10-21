PLKN Junior proposed: Expert urges discipline programme for students

PETALING JAYA: The government has been urged to establish a National Service Training Programme (PLKN) Junior to rehabilitate school students involved in disciplinary problems and help them rebuild positive values and self-discipline.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia education expert Dr Anuar Ahmad (pic) said the initiative could serve as an intervention platform to guide troubled students through structured discipline, physical training and character-building, while continuing their studies under the supervision of experienced teachers.

He said student misbehaviour in schools stems from various causes including poverty, lack of parental guidance, broken families, peer pressure, and excessive exposure to social media and video games.

“Each case of misbehaviour has a different root cause, so the solutions must also be diverse.

“If the problem comes from poverty, help the family. But if it stems from lack of discipline, then we need a structured rehabilitation programme like PLKN Junior,” he said in a statement today.

Anuar proposed that students be placed in the programme for three months, during which they would undergo training to strengthen their discipline, respect for others, and sense of responsibility.

“The programme should also ban social media and online gaming to help participants regain focus and self-control.

“Retired teachers could be recruited to continue academic lessons during the programme, ensuring that students do not fall behind in their studies while they undergo personal development training.”

While acknowledging that implementing such a programme would require substantial funding, Anuar said it would be a worthwhile investment compared to the long-term costs of social decay.

“Which is harder – building PLKN Junior or more drug rehabilitation centres and prisons?” he asked.

“We need a new and bold approach to save the future of our students. Lectures, warnings, and suspensions are old methods that no longer work.”