Two policemen plead not guilty to extortion charges in Baling

BALING: Two policemen have pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here to charges of extortion.

Lance Corporal Sharif Abu Hurairah Abu Bakar, 24, and Constable Mohammad Nashrul Alif Alahuddin, 28, made their pleas before judge Rohaida Ishak.

The officers were jointly charged with putting a man in fear of injury by extorting 200 Malaysian ringgit from the victim.

The alleged incident occurred at the side of Jalan Parit Panjang, Kampung Asam Jawa, Mukim Pulai here at 7.38pm last September 19.

The charge was framed under Section 385 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same law.

This section provides for a maximum jail sentence of seven years or a fine or whipping or any combination of these punishments upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Amirul Halimi Md Salleh.

Both accused were represented by lawyer S. Shathish.

The two policemen were granted bail of 3,000 Malaysian ringgit each with one surety.

The case has been set for mention on November 27. – Bernama