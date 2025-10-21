Sivasangari eliminated in US Open second round after reaching world No. 6

MALAYSIAN squash player S Sivasangari’s (pic) hopes for a deep run at the 2025 US Open ended with a second-round defeat in Philadelphia.

The tournament’s seventh seed suffered an upset loss to Egypt’s world No. 18 Sana Ibrahim at the Arlen Specter Squash Center.

Ibrahim secured victory with a closely contested scoreline of 11-13, 12-10, 9-11, 10-12.

This defeat concludes the Malaysian challenge at the prestigious Professional Squash Association Platinum-level event.

Compatriots Rachel Arnold and Aifa Azman had already exited in the first round of the tournament.

Sivasangari’s early exit comes just one day after she celebrated a significant personal achievement.

The 26-year-old from Kedah rose two places to reach a career-high world No. 6 in the latest PSA rankings.

She earned this prestigious position following her excellent recent form on the professional circuit.

Her strong performances included finishing as runner-up at the Silicon Valley Open last week.

That Gold-level tournament was held in Redwood City, California. – Bernama