Sultan Ibrahim’s resolute nature a catalyst for unity

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The leadership of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, renowned for his firm and courageous demeanour, could be a significant catalyst in strengthening the unity of the people.

Johor Heath and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon expressed his confidence that His Majesty, as the Supreme Head of State, could be a pillar of national unity, thus putting a stop to racial provocations that could threaten harmony among communities.

The no-nonsense nature of His Majesty will also serve as a formidable barrier against the efforts of certain quarters, particularly those seeking political gains by exploiting issues related to race, religion and the royal institution (3R).

“Sultan Ibrahim’s strict nature can be seen in his past decrees, including warnings to those attempting to sow discord among the people of Johor.

“In Johor, there have been instances of racial issues and misunderstandings, but Sultan Ibrahim’s firmness, in his capacity as the state Ruler, act as a deterrent to racial tensions and orders for immediate resolution,” he told Bernama here.

In this regard, he remained optimistic that His Majesty would continue to play his role in ensuring issues like 3R are addressed proactively before they escalate further.

Ling highlighted that His Majesty, who frequently graces diverse festive celebrations, has become an icon of unity for the people in the state.

“For example, His Majesty attended the Chingay festival, one of the state’s largest celebrations for the Tionghua community. Similarly, during Deepavali, His Majesty attended and set the best example,” he said.

According to Ling, Sultan Ibrahim’s decrees about unity resulted in the establishment of the Johor Unity Ambassador programme and the Johor Harmony Committee.

The Unity Ambassador programme has nurtured around 300 young representatives from each public higher education institution and youth association in the state, who play a vital role as the state government’s spokesperson in conveying messages of unity to the public.

Meanwhile, the Harmony Committee consists of various agencies and departments, such as the Johor Islamic Religious Department and leaders from every religious group, contributing to the exchange of views and addressing any religious concerns.

Therefore, Ling hopes that Malaysia will continue to be harmonious and the people will be united in developing the nation under the leadership of Sultan Ibrahim as the new King.

Sultan Ibrahim was sworn in as the 17th King of Malaysia on Jan 31 to replace Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Pahang, whose five-year reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong ended on Jan 30. - Bernama