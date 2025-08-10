UN plastic treaty talks face delays as nations clash on scope

GENEVA: Talks for a global treaty to tackle plastic pollution are struggling to gain momentum as nations remain deeply divided on the agreement’s scope.

With four working days left, negotiators face mounting pressure to finalise a legally binding deal addressing the environmental crisis.

Luis Vayas Valdivieso, the talks chair, warned delegates that progress has been insufficient and urged a stronger push towards consensus.

“Progress made has not been sufficient,“ Vayas told the 184 participating countries at the United Nations.

“A real push to achieve our common goal is needed,“ he added, stressing that Thursday’s deadline is non-negotiable.

Key disagreements centre on whether the treaty should focus solely on waste management or include broader measures like production cuts and toxic chemical bans.

A diplomatic source revealed that informal meetings are being arranged for Sunday to break the deadlock.

“If nothing changes, we won’t get there,“ the source said.

The draft text has expanded from 22 to 35 pages, with nearly 1,500 unresolved points marked in brackets.

Kuwait, representing oil-producing nations, argued for a waste-focused approach, insisting consensus must guide decisions.

Saudi Arabia, speaking for the Arab Group, suggested dropping contentious elements to move forward.

Uruguay countered that consensus should not hinder meaningful progress.

Eirik Lindebjerg of WWF criticised attempts to narrow the treaty’s scope, calling it a tactic to avoid production limits.

UNEP chief Inger Andersen remained optimistic, stating a deal is “really within our grasp.”

Bjorn Beeler of IPEN warned the talks risk failure without decisive action.

Plastic pollution has reached alarming levels, with microplastics detected in human bodies and ecosystems worldwide.

Panama’s negotiator Juan Monterrey Gomez condemned efforts to exclude production limits, calling plastic pollution a systemic health threat.

“We cannot recycle our way out of this crisis,“ he said. - AFP