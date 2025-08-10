Two Japanese boxers die from brain injuries in Tokyo event

TWO Japanese boxers have died from brain injuries sustained during separate fights at the same event in Tokyo.

Super featherweight Shigetoshi Kotari and lightweight Hiromasa Urakawa, both aged 28, competed on the same card at Korakuen Hall on August 2.

Kotari fought to a 12-round draw against Yamato Hata before losing consciousness and passing away on August 8, his M.T boxing gym confirmed.

“He did his best to fight his way through the surgery and treatment he had been receiving at a Tokyo hospital due to acute subdural haematoma,“ the gym stated.

Urakawa was stopped in the eighth round against Yoji Saito and later succumbed to his injuries, the World Boxing Organization announced.

“This heartbreaking news comes just days after the passing of Shigetoshi Kotari, who died from injuries suffered in his fight on the same card,“ the WBO said.

Japan Boxing Commission secretary-general Tsuyoshi Yasukochi noted this may be the first time two fighters from the same event required skull-opening surgery in Japan.

The boxing community has expressed deep condolences to the families and friends of both athletes. – AFP