Zelensky rejects land surrender as US-Russia summit set for Alaska

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky has firmly stated Ukraine will not surrender territory to Russia in exchange for peace.

The declaration comes after the US and Russia confirmed a summit between Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska next week.

Zelensky warned that any peace deal excluding Ukraine would be meaningless and counterproductive.

He stressed that only Ukraine’s direct involvement in negotiations could lead to a genuine resolution.

The Ukrainian leader reiterated his stance during a call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, urging stronger international support.

National security advisors from Western nations met in the UK to coordinate their positions ahead of the Alaska summit.

French President Emmanuel Macron echoed Zelensky’s concerns, insisting Ukraine must be central to any peace talks.

US Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian officials held discussions with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Saturday.

Lammy reaffirmed Britain’s unwavering support for Ukraine in achieving a just and lasting peace.

Zelensky emphasised in his nightly address that Russia alone bears responsibility for ending the war.

Previous negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow have failed to yield progress, with both sides far apart on key issues.

The conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

Putin has repeatedly dismissed ceasefire appeals from Ukraine and its Western allies.

The Russian leader has also ruled out direct talks with Zelensky at this stage.

Ukraine insists a three-way summit including the US is essential for meaningful peace efforts.

The Alaska meeting marks the first face-to-face talks between sitting US and Russian presidents since 2021.

Zelensky noted the summit’s remote location, far from the war’s devastation in Ukraine.

The Kremlin defended the choice, citing Alaska’s geographical and economic significance for both nations.

Russia has invited Trump for a reciprocal visit following the Alaska talks.

Trump and Putin last met in 2019 but have spoken several times since January without securing a breakthrough.

Putin held pre-summit calls with leaders of Brazil, China, and India to consolidate diplomatic support.

Brazilian President Lula reiterated his backing for peaceful dialogue during a 40-minute conversation with Putin.

Trump has imposed tariffs on India over Russian oil purchases to pressure Moscow into negotiations.

Similar threats against China remain unenforced so far.

Meanwhile, fighting continues with both sides exchanging drone strikes overnight.

A civilian bus attack in Kherson killed two and injured 16 on Saturday.

Russian forces claimed control of Yablonovka village in the contested Donetsk region.

Ukrainian officials reported four deaths from Russian shelling in Donetsk by Saturday morning.

Russia’s 2022 annexation of four Ukrainian regions remains unrecognised by Kyiv and the West.

Moscow demands Ukrainian withdrawal from these areas and neutrality as peace conditions.

Ukraine refuses to concede sovereignty but acknowledges diplomatic solutions are needed to reclaim lost territory.

The war’s toll underscores the urgency of a resolution, yet a viable path remains elusive. - AFP