Sultan Nazrin breaks fast with representatives from media, NGOs, corporations, youth organisations

KUALA KANGSAR: Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah and Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim graced a breaking fast event attended by representatitves from the media, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), government-linked companies, youth organisations and the private sector at Istana Iskandariah here today.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and his wife, Aezer Zubin, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Perak Islamic Religious Council and Malay Customs (MAIPk) chief executive officer (CEO) Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini, Malaysian National News Agency CEO Nu-rul Afida Kamaludin, New Straits Times Press (NSTP) group managing editor Datuk Ahmad Zaini Kamaruzzaman and Karangkraf Group founder Datuk Hussamuddin Yaacub were also at the event.

Sultan Nazrin also received business zakat contributions from various entities, Lembaga Tabung Haji, PINS Network Solutions Sdn Bhd, Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad, Empayar Indera Sdn Bhd, as well as several cooperatives.

The Sultan then performed Maghrib, Isyak dan Tarawih prayers with fellow guests.