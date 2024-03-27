Sultan Nazrin presents over RM11m in Hari Raya assistance

IPOH: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah presented the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) Hari Raya Aidilfitri assistance in conjunction with the state-level Nurul al-Quran celebration at Masjid Sultan Azlan Shah here today.

At the event, a zakat (tithe) fund totalling RM11,772,300 was handed over to sub-district village heads from 12 districts representing 39,241 recipients statewide.

According to a statement issued by the officer carrying out the duties of the MAIPk chief executive officer, Wan Maizura Wan Zahari, the aid recipients were chosen from a list proposed by a mosque committee,

Wan Maizura added that all recipients of monthly financial assistance and haemodialysis, comprising the poor and needy, also received Aidilfitri assistance under the MAIPk zakat fund.

Earlier, Sultan Nazrin was greeted upon arrival by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad at 6.45 pm.

Also gracing the event were Raja Muda Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa and Raja DiHilir Perak Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Idris Shah.

Also present were MAIPk chairman Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini, Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) director Harith Fadzilah Abdul Halim and Perak Police Chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri.

Upon Sultan Nazrin’s arrival, the event began with a Quran recitation and contemplation, along with prayers for the deceased and prayers for safety, followed by the breaking of fast and performing the Maghrib prayer before presenting the assistance.

The Sultan then performed the Isyak and Tarawih prayers with fellow guests. -Bernama