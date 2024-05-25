Sungai Timun has potential to become lobster production hub - Exco

REMBAU: Sungai Timun has the potential of being a production hub for lobsters or the blue spiny species, thus boosting ecotourism in Negeri Sembilan, said state senior executive council (exco) member Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias.

He said in that effort, the state government will ensure that the release of the wild (juvenile) lobster seeds can be done in a more organised manner according to the schedule set in that river.

According to him, the state Fisheries Department also needs the cooperation of the Rembau District Office so that the ecotourism of Sungai Timun can be better developed as well as to improve the local community’s economy.

“Sungai Timun can be a hub for lobsters in the state just like in Sarawak and Pahang. These two states are hubs where lobster production is obtained openly,“ he told reporters at Program ‘Sopit Biru’ Sungai Timun, organised by the Rembau District Office.

“When this ecotourism is developed well, it can improve the economic status of the local community in addition to being able to promote the state’s local products

Jalaluddin, who is also chairman of the Agriculture, Food Security and Cost of Living Action Committee, said the agencies involved need to provide more specific exposure to lobster farming knowledge in order to obtain quality production.

He said the release of lobsters also needs a more organised schedule so that the supply of lobsters will always be sufficient, thus attracting more fishing of freshwater products by those from across the country.

“For example, in Thailand, lobsters are produced in good quality and production is on schedule... it is not impossible that the (our) state is heading in that direction. For instance, if 64,000 lobster seeds are released, maybe 70 per cent of them can be harvested, so there is a need to release seeds every three months,“ he also said.

He added that with consistent efforts, lobster production will not stop and Sungai Timun will become a lobster locality for visitors from other states.