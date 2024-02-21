Taib Mahmud devoted his life to public service: Sarawak Minister Abdul Karim

KUALA LUMPUR: Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah described the former Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud (pix) as a leader who had devoted his life to public service.

In fact, Abdul Karim, who is also the state Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister, said Abdul Taib had dedicated his life not only to Sarawak but also to the nation way before his tenure as the state chief minister.

“The day Malaysia was formed in 1963, Abdul Taib was a state minister; the youngest in Sarawak. While he was serving as a state minister, he was brought over to the federal to be a minister. He served about four or five ministries before returning to Sarawak in 1981.

“After 33 years as Sarawak Chief Minister, he was appointed as Sarawak Governor until the end of January this year. So from his young life to his tenure as governor and until his demise today, he has devoted his life to public service,” he said in a phone interview featured in Bernama TV’s The Brief today.

At the same time, Abdul Karim said everything Sarawak has today such as political stability, racial harmony and tolerance towards each other were all led by Abdul Taib, hence his demise was felt by all, especially the people of Sarawak.

Abdul Taib, 87, died at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur at 4.40 am today and the funeral arrangements have been carried out at the National Mosque before his remains are brought back to Kuching, Sarawak for burial.

Meanwhile, former RTM Kuching Head of English Service Anthony Raman Nair, who was also featured in the programme, described Abdul Taib as a visionary leader of Sarawak who initiated a lot of great things in the state, especially in the aspect of development, education as well as the renewable energy.

“When Abdul Taib was the Sarawak chief minister, he did a lot of things for the state such as developing the ports, as well as the education sector for the younger generation; and it was through him that we have public universities now.

“Kota Samarahan is known as the education hub where we have Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS) and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM). Furthermore, it was also during his time that Bintulu was developed, the LNG (liquefied natural gas) was there and he developed the area,” he added.

Born on May 21, 1936, Abdul Taib helmed the state as Chief Minister for 33 years. He was appointed as the seventh Governor of Sarawak, replacing Tun Abang Muhammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng, on March 1, 2014.

After almost 10 years in Governor’s office, Abdul Taib was succeded by Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar who was sworn on Jan 29. -Bernama