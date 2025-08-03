Rescuers find dead miner in Chile copper mine collapse

RANCAGUA: One of five miners trapped after a partial collapse at the world’s largest underground copper mine has been found dead, Chile’s state-owned Codelco group announced Saturday. The collapse took place Thursday at the El Teniente mine in Rancagua, 100 kilometers south of Santiago, following a “seismic event.”

At least 100 people were participating in the rescue operation for the workers, who had been extending the mine to a depth of 1,200 meters. “As part of the search operation, human remains were found and have yet to be identified by the authorities,“ Codelco said in a statement.

El Teniente general manager Andres Music said the discovery of the miner’s remains “deeply saddens us, but it also tells us that we are in the right place” to find the other missing workers. Thursday’s magnitude 4.2 quake resulted in an initial toll of one dead and nine injured.

President Gabriel Boric visited miners’ relatives on Saturday and vowed to “complete the search.” “Codelco has all the resources, experience and technology to carry out” the search, he said. Work has been suspended at El Teniente, which began operating in the early 1900s and boasts more than 4,500 kilometers of underground tunnels.

Last year, the site produced 356,000 metric tonnes of copper, nearly seven percent of Chile’s total output. Chile is the world’s largest copper producer, responsible for nearly a quarter of global supply. The metal is critical for wiring, motors, and renewable energy technology. - AFP