Syria’s SDF and government trade blame over Manbij attack

MANBIJ: Syria’s defence ministry and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have traded blame over an attack in the northern city of Manbij, straining relations after a landmark integration agreement signed in March.

The defence ministry accused the SDF of launching a rocket barrage on an army outpost in the city’s countryside, injuring four troops and three civilians, according to state news agency SANA. It called the attack “irresponsible and without justification.”

In response, the U.S.-backed SDF stated it was retaliating against “an unprovoked artillery assault targeting civilian-populated areas with more than ten shells” from factions linked to the Syrian government. The SDF did not report any casualties.

The March agreement aimed to unify Syria after 14 years of war, integrating Kurdish-led forces and regional governing bodies with Damascus. However, key details, such as how the SDF would merge with Syria’s armed forces, remain unresolved. The SDF insists on joining as a bloc, while Damascus prefers individual integration.

A Turkish defence ministry source recently urged the SDF to demonstrate compliance with the deal, as Ankara views the group as tied to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party.

“While we reaffirm our commitment to respecting the current de-escalation arrangements, we call on the relevant authorities in the Syrian government to take responsibility and bring the undisciplined factions under their control,“ the SDF said. - Reuters