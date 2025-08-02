13MP flood mitigation, climate plans lauded

PETALING JAYA: The RM20 billion allocation for flood mitigation projects nationwide under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) has been viewed as a positive step to protect lives and property, especially with the growing impacts of climate change.

The 13MP outlined key climate mitigation and adaptation efforts, but experts stress that lasting political will and public awareness are vital for sustained impact.

Pertubuhan Alam Sekitar Sejahtera Malaysia president Mohd Yusaimi Md Yusof told theSun that long-term success depends on planning and proper implementation.

“The upgrades to rivers and drainage systems must consider current capacities, environmental impacts and climate resilience to ensure the projects remain effective for decades.

“Better water flow management and upgraded infrastructure are crucial, as current facilities are based on outdated capacities.”

He said early warning systems using accessible technology are important, so communities can respond quickly during disasters.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the government would table a National Climate Change Bill and introduce a National Adaptation Plan under the 13MP to regulate Malaysia’s climate response and strengthen national preparedness against the impacts of global warming.

Mohd Yusaimi said the Climate Change Bill must go beyond being a symbolic policy and be enforced at federal, state and local levels, given that land and forest matters fall under state jurisdiction.

He said strong enforcement, accountability and coordination among all levels of government are needed to ensure the Bill translates into action rather than remaining a statement of intent.

“Apart from mitigation, adaptation is equally important. The proposed Bill could help Malaysia prepare for the impacts of climate change.

“All parties must be willing to take action. For example, ensuring that forest cover consists of actual forests, not tree plantations, and addressing issues such as rare earth element mining,” he said.

Mohd Yusaimi also said the Bill demonstrates Malaysia’s commitment to global climate agreements such as the Paris Agreement, a 2015 treaty under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which could enhance the country’s international standing and show that Malaysia is serious about meeting its environmental responsibilities.

He highlighted that the introduction of the Bill could raise public awareness about climate change and the importance of collective action to address these challenges.

“The Bill could also strengthen the green economy by encouraging sustainable business practices, innovation and investment in renewable energy and climate friendly industries.

“However, these opportunities must be inclusive and accessible to all segments of society, not just industry players or academia. In many cases, local communities could come up with solutions that are relevant to their specific needs.”

Despite the positive outlook, Mohd Yusaimi raised concerns about whether these measures would continue if there is a change in government.

“While the 13MP emphasises strengthening mitigation measures, including flood mitigation projects and better water management to reduce flood risks, the question remains whether these measures would be sustained in the long term.

“If there is a change in government, would current policies also change? Policy continuity is vital. If each administration shifts its priorities, the impact of climate initiatives would be compromised.”

He added that the 13MP stresses the importance of public awareness and participation in climate action.

“Communities must be active partners, not just passive spectators. When people are empowered to understand and take part in climate solutions, the outcomes are more sustainable.

“Raising awareness and embedding environmental values in society are just as important as building infrastructure or passing new laws.”