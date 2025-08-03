Senegal boosts border security with Mali amid jihadist threats

DAKAR: Senegal has reinforced its eastern border security with new gendarmerie units following recent jihadist attacks near its frontier with Mali. The move comes after assaults in Mali’s western region, including an attack on Diboli, less than 500 metres from Senegal’s Kidira town.

The Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM), a jihadist organisation active in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, claimed responsibility for the attacks. Analysts warn of JNIM’s ambitions to expand into Senegal, prompting heightened security measures.

Senegal’s National Gendarmerie announced the establishment of new units in Tambacounda, Kedougou, and Saraya. The units include an investigation brigade, a rapid action surveillance group, and additional gendarmerie forces. Armed Forces Minister General Birame Diop emphasised the need for community trust to enhance security collaboration.

The deployment aims to tackle cross-border crime, trafficking, and regional security challenges. Authorities have also banned nighttime motorcycle use in the Bakel region after jihadists used bikes in recent attacks. - AFP